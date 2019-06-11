Ed Note: Today in 1st graph refers to Wednesday
LACONIA — A court hearing is scheduled for today in a suit brought by a former employee of the Winnisquam School District who quit her job after district officials allegedly failed to remedy what she said were unbearable working conditions she was made to endure.
The suit is being brought by Jean M. Szczepkowski, who worked for the district as a para-educator.
Today’s hearing is being held in Belknap Superior Court to hear arguments on the district’s motion to dismiss the suit.
According to the suit, Szczepkowski was subjected to personal hostility by one or more co-workers and supervisors and was assigned to duties which brought her into contact with a student “who was repeatedly hostile and antagonistic.”
Szczepkowski resigned from her position at the end of the 2017-18 school year. She suffered “financial damages, lost wages, medical expenses and physical injury” due to the alleged work environment which School District officials “allowed … to continue and intensify,” according to court documents.
The School District maintains the suit is without any legal basis.
In the response to the suit, the School District’s attorney, Kathleen Peahl, argued that as an employer, the district has “no duty to care” about the working conditions to which an employee may be subjected.
As to Szczepkowski’s claim of physical injury and resulting medical expenses, the district argues she should have filed a workers’ compensation claim, rather than taking legal action against the district.
