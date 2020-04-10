Medical professionals were at first reluctant to recommend face coverings as protection against COVID-19. They knew that, apart from the medical N-95 respirators, face masks do not prevent the person wearing them from contracting the disease.
Dr. Daniel Lucey, who has participated in studies and served “on the ground” during the AIDS, SARS, MERS, Ebola, and now the COVID-19 outbreaks, said he was among the skeptics until epidemiologists realized how easily the virus spreads. Wearing masks when out in public can serve to make sure people who may not realize they are carrying the virus because they have not developed symptoms do not spread the virus to others.
There also is the concern that, if not handled properly, the masks themselves can spread the virus.
Safe handling of face protection is critical, according to experts. Touching the front of the mask, pulling it up or down, or putting on a used mask can infect a person who assumes they are safe for having worn one.
Bandana-type face masks are particularly dangerous because of the difficulty of securing them. People often have to tie and retie them, which offers the chance of picking up the virus if it has gotten embedded in the fabric.
Best are masks that are secured over the ears. When removing them, touch only the straps and immediately wash or discard the mask.
Setting a used mask down on a counter or other surface can contaminante that surface.
For those reasons, Lucey said it is important to include instructions in the safe use of masks if people want to avoid infecting themselves and their families.
Nonetheless, he now agrees that properly wearing and handling masks is yet another way of “flattening the curve” of infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.