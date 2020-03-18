GILFORD — To comply with state guidelines and slow the spread of COVID-19, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, along with all New Hampshire restaurants, halted on-site dining March 17. Having prepared for one of their busiest days of the year, the management team quickly came up with a new plan.
“We really wanted to accomplish three things with our St. Patrick’s Day fundraising,” said General Manager Megan Page. “First, we wanted people to come out to pick-up and enjoy the traditional Irish meals we had prepared." She continued, "Second, we wanted to kick off our new curbside delivery in a way that got the word out that we will be providing this service going forward. And third, we wanted to support a local non-profit that needs some support right now – and the Got Lunch! Program stood out to us as the right fit.”
Patrick’s is offering customers curbside pickup and delivery with limited hours and limited menu items. “We need to test the waters a bit to find the right mix of menu items and available times that we can make work for both our customers and the business,” said Page. “We’re hoping we can build enough business to keep many of our staff employed.”
Patrick’s pickup and delivery times are Monday-Thursday, 4-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. For the menu and details, visit patrickspub.com or Facebook.com/PatricksPubNH, or call 603-293-0841.
