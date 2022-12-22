NORTHFIELD — Town Administrator Ken Robichaud met the statutory deadline for paying Northfield’s county tax assessment by personally driving the payment to Merrimack County.

Robichaud had warned the selectboard that the town might not be able to make the payment on time because of delays in setting the tax rate. While the town had filed its paperwork with the Department of Revenue Administration on time, the Winnisquam Regional School District was late filing its forms, and there was also a delay because of a court-ordered special meeting to address the contract dispute between the Tilton-Northfield water and fire districts.

