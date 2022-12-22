NORTHFIELD — Town Administrator Ken Robichaud met the statutory deadline for paying Northfield’s county tax assessment by personally driving the payment to Merrimack County.
Robichaud had warned the selectboard that the town might not be able to make the payment on time because of delays in setting the tax rate. While the town had filed its paperwork with the Department of Revenue Administration on time, the Winnisquam Regional School District was late filing its forms, and there was also a delay because of a court-ordered special meeting to address the contract dispute between the Tilton-Northfield water and fire districts.
The water district had temporarily shut off service to the Park Street substation because fire district voters had refused to approve its service contract, and the special meeting sought an appropriation of $523,322, of which $130,000 would go to pay for past water service. The remainder would cover a three-year contract for water service at a rate of $126,000 a year.
Voters again rejected the contract, but the decision provided the information necessary for the DRA to set the tax rates for the two towns.
Robichaud says the tax bills that went out in late November brought in enough revenue for Northfield to meet its county tax deadline.
State statute requires county taxes to be paid by Dec. 17 each year. Because that date fell on a Saturday this year, the deadline was extended to Dec. 19.
“So it all worked out, but we sent them a letter to just keep them apprised of our situation,” Robichaud said.
Police chief selection
The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police will be handling Northfield’s search for an administrator to take over for Chief John Raffaelly, who is serving until a new chief is appointed.
Northfield had appointed Gary Boyer, a retired Florida police officer, to become the town’s next police chief, but Boyer withdrew his acceptance last September in the face of public opposition. Several residents had called instead for the promotion of Lt. Mike Hutchinson to be chief, citing his 25 years of service to the town.
Robichaud said the association will start a new search, reviewing candidates’ qualifications and testing them, beginning in January.
“They will be our search committee,” Robichaud said. “They anticipate sending out an ad probably in late January, early February, and they’ll come back to the board of selectmen with a recommendation by probably April.”
Solid waste reduction
Robichaud reported on Dec. 20 that the town has reduced the amount of solid waste it is sending to landfills from 112.5 tons per week last year to 101 tons this year. He credited the reduction to the town’s new policy of accepting only 90 gallons, or two 45-gallon bags of trash, from residents at the weekly curbside pick-ups. Implemented in June 2021, the policy requires residents to purchase extra bags in a “pay-as-you-throw” program at the transfer station if they generate more than the allowed amount.
“It looks like we’re at 1,100 tons for the year,” Robichaud told the selectboard. “Last year, we were almost 1,400 tons.”
The amount continues to drop slightly each month, “so we’re going in the right direction,” he said.
One of Franklin’s city councilors called Robichaud last week to discuss how that program is going. Franklin is considering changes to its curbside pick-up as well, and Robichaud noted that Tilton will be changing its policy on Jan. 15.
“Everyone’s realizing that solid waste is expensive, and it’s going up because of the reduced ways of getting rid of it,” Robichaud said. “No one wants a landfill in their backyard, I understand that, but until we stop taking in Massachusetts, New York trash, we’re going to continue seeing the same situation.”
