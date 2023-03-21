Concord Hospital

Nursing staff at Concord Hospital-Laconia assisted a sheriff's deputy when he was attacked by inmate James Gillette during an escape attempt. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Belknap County Jail inmate James A. Gillette is now facing additional charges after an escape attempt at Concord Hospital-Laconia.

Gillette, 42, allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy during a medical visit, and attempted to take the deputy’s gun.

