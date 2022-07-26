Peter DiBiaso

Peter DiBiaso

LACONIA — A local man with a record of domestic violence and weapons charges was being sought by state, local, and federal law enforcement Tuesday after escaping from the Belknap County Jail Monday evening.

Authorities are looking for Peter DiBiaso, 57, who had been a pretrial inmate at the facility since May.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.