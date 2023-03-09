BELMONT — There were no injuries Monday after a SWAT team was called to a residence looking for three individuals with arrest warrants. James A. Gillette, 42, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with deadly weapon. Jason Macleod, 43, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge for theft in Maine, and now faces extradition. Chad Renn, 38, was also arrested in the residence on four bench warrants.
The Belknap Special Operations Group assisted the Belmont Police Department with the arrests at 10 Range Road. According to a press release from the Belmont Police, officers convinced Gillette to surrender peacefully.
Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandoski said the “matrix” of the call warranted the use of SWAT. “We knew of two other warrants for people in the house, we knew there were six to seven people in the house so we used the SWAT team for containment,” Lewandoski explained.
“There was no real resistance,” Lewandoski recalled. “We were there 51 minutes. It worked out real well for us, no one got hurt.”
According to the press release, Range Road was closed for around two hours. According to tax records, the property at 10 Range Road is owned by Laurie Macleod. As of Thursday, Jason Macleod and Gillette were listed as booked in Belknap County Jail.
