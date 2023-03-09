BELMONT — There were no injuries Monday after a SWAT team was called to a residence looking for three individuals with arrest warrants. James A. Gillette, 42, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with deadly weapon. Jason Macleod, 43, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge for theft in Maine, and now faces extradition. Chad Renn, 38, was also arrested in the residence on four bench warrants.

The Belknap Special Operations Group assisted the Belmont Police Department with the arrests at 10 Range Road. According to a press release from the Belmont Police, officers convinced Gillette to surrender peacefully. 

