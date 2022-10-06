LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation will meet next Thursday to vote on a new pay scale for officers at the County Corrections facility which would boost their pay by about 25%.
The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the County Complex on North Main Street.
The raise in pay is recommended by the commission in the hopes that it will be an incentive for current officers to stay with the department, as well as entice people to apply for existing job openings at the facility.
The department has had a hard time retaining officers. Those who have quit have left for jobs in the private sector which offer more pay, less stress, and appealing work hours.
County Administrator Debra Shackett has estimated that raising the pay as proposed would cost the county $80,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31.
If approved, officers would see their pay go up about by about $5 per hour. Officers are currently paid between $20.03 and $29.56 per hour, depending on qualifications.
The 17-member delegation needs to approve the plan because the wage scale is part of the corrections officers’ union contract, and the delegation is required to vote on any cost increases associated with labor contracts.
County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham informed county commissioners last month that if the staff shortage went any lower it could jeopardize the safety of both the officers and the inmates.
Commission Chair Peter Spanos said that the corrections department has been experiencing the same problem in hiring and retaining employees as the county nursing home, which is also short-staffed.
