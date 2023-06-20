The Daily Sun team celebrates awards earned by Catherine McLaughlin, second from right, at the New Hampshire Press Association awards ceremony last Thursday. Also pictured, from left, are reporter Adam Drapcho, visual journalist Jon Decker, deputy editor Benjamin Welch, and editor Julie Hirshan Hart. (Elaine Hirshan/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MANCHESTER — Two journalists representing The Laconia Daily Sun were honored at The New Hampshire Press Association's 2022 Distinguished Journalism Contest awards banquet at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College last Thursday.
Roberta Baker earned first place for the Community Service Award for her children's mental health series. Catherine McLaughlin earned two awards in the political reporting category. The Daily Sun competed in the large news organizations category.
Judges comments about Baker's series read, "Beautifully reported and written series on the state of mental health for kids in New Hampshire. The voices of so many real people pushed this to the top."
Baker held a grant-funded position with The Sun for two years, reporting on a series called The Sunshine Project. The series focused on issues of civic discourse and social determinants of community health, and was produced in partnership with Solutions Journalism Network and The Nackey Loeb School, and funded by the Endowment for Health and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Baker now reports for the New Hampshire Union Leader.
McLaughlin earned both second and third place in the political reporting category, for "Somersworth mayor brings track record to challenge Kenney's experience for Executive Council," and "'No disruptions will be tolerated': Belknap County Republican Committee facing turmoil," respectively.
New Hampshire Union Leader reporter Shawne K. Wickham was honored as Journalist of the Year and Roger Wood of InDepthNH.org received the Lifetime Achievement Award. David Lane of the Union Leader was named Photographer of the Year. Michaela Towfighi and Eric Rynston-Lobel of the Concord Monitor were named Rookies of the Year. The Concord Monitor took the top spot in General Excellence for large news organizations, while the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript won General Excellence for small news organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.