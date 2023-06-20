NHPA awards 2022

The Daily Sun team celebrates awards earned by Catherine McLaughlin, second from right, at the New Hampshire Press Association awards ceremony last Thursday. Also pictured, from left, are reporter Adam Drapcho, visual journalist Jon Decker, deputy editor Benjamin Welch, and editor Julie Hirshan Hart. (Elaine Hirshan/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MANCHESTER — Two journalists representing The Laconia Daily Sun were honored at The New Hampshire Press Association's 2022 Distinguished Journalism Contest awards banquet at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College last Thursday.

Roberta Baker earned first place for the Community Service Award for her children's mental health series. Catherine McLaughlin earned two awards in the political reporting category. The Daily Sun competed in the large news organizations category.

