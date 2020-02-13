PLYMOUTH — Firefighters ordered the evacuation of an apartment building at 135 Main St. early Thursday morning after a tenant called to say that a carbon monoxide detector had activated.
Plymouth Fire-Rescue responded to the call just before 3:30 a.m. and the on-duty crew found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the common hallways and the apartment in question, according to Fire Chief Tom Morrison.
Due to the size of the building, Plymouth ordered the evacuation and called in additional personnel and an engine company from the Campton-Thornton Fire Department.
They found the source of the problem to be a kitchen appliance in the restaurant on the first floor of the building which had been left on.
Crews remained on the scene for about an hour and a half to ventilate the building.
One occupant was evaluated for nausea but declined an offer of transportation to the hospital.
“If the carbon monoxide detectors had not been in place, the outcome would have been much worse,” said Morrison. “Plymouth Fire-Rescue cannot stress enough the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.”
