Parking garage

A recent parking study points to a price tag of $8-12 million to renovate the existing garage in downtown Laconia. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is keeping its options open for the future of the downtown parking garage. Councilors came to a consensus in favor of collecting expressions of interest from private parties about what to do with the second two floors of the building owned by the city at Monday's council meeting.

“Wouldn’t it be in the best interest of the city — before we commit $6, $8, $10 million to a renovation — to at least get some sense of [whether there is] anyone out there that could take a look at this garage and have an innovative idea as to what they could do with it,” said Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who had requested that the garage be a formal item of discussion at the meeting.

Public forum hears projected timeline, potential improvements for city parking garage
Good news and bad for parking garage building
Latest study points to renovation of downtown parking garage

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.