Parking garage

The future of the downtown parking garage, shown here as the building with green trim, has been the topic of much debate throughout the city. The latest study suggests a renovation of the building, rather than a replacement or relocation. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — There is enough on- and off-street parking in the downtown area, with and without the parking garage, according to the findings of a parking study presented to the Laconia City Council at its Tuesday meeting.

As demand for parking grows, however, the structure’s 215 spaces could be a key part of providing adequate parking for downtown residents, workers, and visitors. 

