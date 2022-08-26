LACONIA — City Public Works Director Wes Anderson discussed the projected timeline, anticipated costs and considered recommendations from the public for the rehabilitation of the downtown parking garage at a meeting Wednesday. 

The rehabilitation will include both repair and renovation, updating the space to improve vehicle and pedestrian use and to prepare for future innovations such as potential parking peters or electric vehicle charging stations.

