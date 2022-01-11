LACONIA — Cheryl Hebert, the Laconia city clerk for the past 3½ years, is resigning and will be moving out of state.
Hebert’s departure was announced at Monday’s City Council meeting where she was taking the minutes.
This Friday will be Hebert’s last day on the job, and on Jan. 21 she and her husband will leave for the Volunteer State where her husband will continue his career as a homebuilder.
Hebert started work in the City Clerk’s Office in October 2104 and was named city clerk three years later, succeeding Mary Reynolds.
In that post she oversaw the office that is responsible for elections, voter registration, the processing of vital records such as birth and death certificates, handling motor vehicle and boat registrations, and issuing dog licenses.
Before coming to work for the city Hebert worked as a paraeducator at Belmont Middle School, and was also a coach for the Laconia Middle School girls basketball team.
On Monday the City Council approved City Manager Scott Myers’ recommendation to combine the city clerk and the tax collector’s positions into one.
Tax Collector Lindsey Allen is leaving that position at the end of March to become the city’s personnel specialist.
The salary for the new combined position will range from $52,500 to $74,000, depending on experience.
Myers said he hoped the combined position would attract more applicants than either of the two existing positions would.
Deputy City Clerk Stacy Anders will act as interim city clerk until the new person is hired.
Hebert said Tuesday the most rewarding part of her job has come from the relationships she has built over the years interacting with city residents and the staff in City Hall.
