LACONIA — A 10-month-old cat may need to have a leg amputated after it was shot with an arrow, likely fired from a hunting bow.
Wolfie was outdoors at the Mountain View Condominium complex, at 380 Mile Hill Road, when its owner, Liz Carmignani, heard a cat screaming about noontime Tuesday. When she went outside, she saw a neighbor coming around the corner of one of the buildings carrying Wolfie with an arrow piercing its hindquarters.
The cat was able to get away and ran under a porch where it hid until several minutes later when Laconia Animal Control Officer Michelle King was able to retrieve the animal with a net.
The cat was rushed unconscious to the VCA Laconia Animal Hospital in Gilford where a veterinarian performed emergency surgery to remove the arrow.
“If I hadn’t been home at the time, the cat would have died,” Carmignani said.
The animal was then transferred to the Meredith Place Veterinary Emergency hospital in Meredith, but since has been taken to the VCA Laconia Animal Hospital in Laconia for further evaluation. Veterinarians are seeking to determine if Wolfie will need to have its right-rear leg amputated, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, whose department has launched a criminal investigation into the matter.
Carmignani said Wednesday it was her understanding that Wolfie would lose his leg.
Both Carmignani and Canfield said the arrow shattered several bones in the cat’s right rear leg.
Carmignani said she is worried about how she will be able to pay veterinary bills.
The cost to have the arrow removed was $1,000, and the estimates for the further care were around $2,000, Carmignani said. “It’s going to be well over $3,000,” she said.
Carmignani, noting she has three school-age children, said she cannot afford to pay all of that on her own, and so has set up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations. As of midday Wednesday $500 had been donated, she said.
The cat was shot, Canfield said, with a Mossy Oak arrow, which is typically used with compound bows and crossbows. The chief said officers were returning Wednesday to the area where the cat was found to look for the tip of the arrow. He said the tip would give investigators a better idea of what kind of bow was used.
“It’s an active investigation,” the chief said. If police are able to learn who shot the cat, that person will be charged with cruelty to animals — a misdemeanor — and potentially other crimes as well, he said.
The chief said police have no suspects at this time, and he asked any member of the public who might have information to call the department at 603-524-5252.
Because Carmignani was unable to cover the costs of the cat’s medical treatment she has had to sign over her rights to the cat. She said she hopes to be able to reclaim the animal.
“I don’t want it going to an animal shelter,” she said. “Who wants to adopt a three-legged cat?”
She said if Wolfie does come home he won’t be able to go outside anymore, which will be a hard adjustment because he spent most of his time outdoors.
A Facebook post about Wolfie’s plight had already generated close to 60 comments as of midday Wednesday.
“The response from the community makes me feel better,” Carmignani said. “Everyone is appalled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.