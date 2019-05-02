LACONIA — Wolfie, the 10-month-old cat that was shot with an arrow this week, was undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon, which will hopefully save the animal’s leg.
Liz Carmignani, the cat's owner, said the surgery was being performed at Cedar Surgical Veterinary Hospital in Concord.
“The surgeon thinks the leg can be saved,” Carmignani said.
The cat’s rear, right leg was seriously injured Tuesday when an arrow, apparently shot from a hunting bow, went through the animal’s hindquarters when the animal was outside the Mountain Ridge Condominium complex on Mile Hill Road, where the Carmignani family lives.
The arrow was removed during emergency surgery that day.
Laconia police are investigating the incident.
Wolfie was able to spend Wednesday night with the Carmignani family, and was brought to the Concord veterinary facility Thursday morning.
Carmignani said the surgeon, Dr. Melissa Dudley, planned to use rods and pins to rebuild the cat’s tibia and fibula. The arrow managed to miss the animal’s femur, spine and femoral artery, which provides the main blood supply to the thigh and the leg.
Meanwhile, donations to help cover the cost of Wolfie’s medical care have topped $5,000, Carmignani said. Some have come in through the GoFundMe page Carmignani set up. But other people, leery about donating online, have been calling the Laconia Animal Control officer to find other ways to give, she said.
Carmignani said Wednesday she expected Wolfie’s immediate medical bills to exceed $3,000. On Thursday she noted the cat would likely need numerous follow-up examinations and tests, which will add to the overall cost of the cat’s medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.