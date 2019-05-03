LACONIA — A young cat that was seriously injured by an arrow shot from a hunting bow is expected to make a full recovery after a second operation.
Meanwhile, local police say they are continuing to look into the incident.
“The case is still under investigation. We have no suspects at this time,” Laconia Police Sgt. Bob Cameron said Friday.
Wolfie, a 10-month-old cat, was found shot on Tuesday outside the Mile Hill Road condominium complex where it lived. The arrow was removed during emergency surgery later that day.
Liz Carmignani said she visited Wolfie Friday afternoon at the Concord veterinary hospital where bone reconstruction surgery on the cat’s rear, left leg was performed Thursday.
“She looks great. The doctor is confident she will recover,” Carmignani said.
She said the cat should be able to come home Monday. Animal hospital personnel will monitor Wolfie’s recovery over the weekend. Wolfie is also being treated for anemia because the animal lost so many red blood cells due to the injury, she said.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, 204 people had donated a total $5,594 to a GoFundMe page set up by Carmignani.
In addition to the money donated online, Carmignani said other people have called the Laconia animal control officer offering to give money, and donations of money in addition to food and toys have been dropped off at the Cedar Surgical Veterinary Hospital, where the cat is recovering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.