LACONIA — Permits are now required for open fires anywhere in the city, the Fire Department advises.
The requirement applies to all types of fires, including camp fires, cooking fires and brush piles.
Permits are available at either the Laconia Central Fire Station located at 848 North Main St., or the Weirs Beach Fire Station at 11 Lucerne Ave. Up until May 1 the permits can be obtained over the phone. After that they must be obtained in person.
Only the property owner can obtain a burning permit, unless a Laconia Fire Department Non-Property Owner Authorization Form has been filled out and signed. These forms are available at both stations as well.
Open burning with a permit is allowed from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
All fires must be attended and sufficient water must be readily at hand to put out the fire if necessary.
Burning of treated wood, trash, cardboard or plastic is not allowed.
Depending on the type and size of the fire, it must be at least 25 feet or 50 feet away from a building.
The full list of rules and regulations is available at either fire station. Central Station can be reached by calling 603-524-6881, or the Weirs Station at 603-366-2229.
