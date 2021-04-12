LACONIA — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire which destroyed a minivan and threatened to burn a South End duplex early Sunday morning.
The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. outside 14 Fair St. The vehicle was ablaze when the first firefighters arrived on the scene moments later, according to a Fire Department statement released to the media.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie estimated between six and eight people were inside the 10-room, 2½ story dwelling at the time of the fire. All had to evacuate.
Firefighters were able to put down the fire quickly. Damage to the building was limited to some melted vinyl siding, the Fire Department reported.
Police Matt Canfield said police interviewed some people on the scene, but officers had no leads at this point. The investigation is continuing, he said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call police headquarters at 603-524-5252, or the Laconia Crime line at 603-527-1717, or they leave an anonymous tip through the tip411 app, Canfield said. They can also call the Fire Department at 603-524-6881.
