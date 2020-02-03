LACONIA — Applications for boat storage facilities are expected to get much of the Planning Board’s attention at its meeting this evening.
Among the items on the agenda are three applications for both indoor and outdoor storage.
The largest project is being proposed by Winnisquam Marine on Winnipesaukee, which is planning to tear down a 16,000-square-foot storage facility on Channel Lane in Weirs Beach and replace it with a 22,800-square-foot, 45-foot high building.
Closer to downtown, a 12,100-square foot building for boat storage is being proposed at 55 Bay St.
Knot Brown LLC would provide valet boat service, with boats being hauled by forklift from the storage building to a boat launch off nearby Winnisquam Avenue.
The city’s Public Works Department says it is concerned that the Winnisquam Avenue might not be able to withstand the weight of the numerous trips by marina forklifts carrying larger boats. The Planning Department’s recommendation is that any approval be contingent on Knot Brown agreeing to pay for any upgrade to Winnisquam Avenue the city might require. Another condition would be that the boats could not block the right-of-way on Winnisquam Avenue.
The third application is for outdoor boat storage on a 1.9 acre lot at the corner of Route 3 and Roller Coaster Road. That plan has been submitted by Charles Gath Jr.
