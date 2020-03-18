GILFORD — Rescuers pulled a bicyclist from the chilly waters of Lily Pond after he went through the ice early Wednesday afternoon.
Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said his department received a call at 1:08 p.m. and arrived to find a man in the water close to the off-ramp of the Laconia Bypass. A rescuer in a cold-water suit went into the pond to assist him with a rope and the rescue team was able to escort him to a waiting ambulance from the Laconia Fire Department.
Witnesses said the man had ventured out onto the pond on his bicycle and fell through the ice. He was in the water for at least 15 minutes before his rescue, but was able to stay afloat by holding onto a stable section of ice.
Laconia and Gilford Fire-Rescue, along with members of the Gilford Police Department, responded to the call.
Carrier warned, “People need to use an abundance of caution around any water body right now, because the ice is quickly eroding. People may have confidence after a cold spell, but the ice conditions are not safe.”
