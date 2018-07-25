GILFORD — A car struck and injured a Gilford man on a bicycle while he was riding on Route 11B Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said the 55-year-old man was traveling north on the highway, also known as Intervale Road, when a southbound station wagon driven by a 77-year-old Gilford woman struck him as she was making a left turn into Beans & Greens farmstand at 245 Intervale Road.
Bean Burpee said he could not provide the names of the two people because police had not yet notified their family members.
The chief said that, when the car struck the bicycle with its front bumper, the bicyclist was thrown onto the vehicle’s hood and into the windshield. The man suffered head, shoulder and leg injuries, but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, Bean Burpee said.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Response Team air ambulance was dispatched to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, where the bicyclist had been taken by ambulance, but it could not be immediately confirmed whether the man was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Bean Burpee said neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the accident. The investigation into the crash was continuing late Tuesday afternoon, he said.
This is why I am so for RE testing for your license after a certain age.
