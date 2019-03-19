ALTON — Prosecutors have filed an additional second-degree murder charge against a juvenile in the shooting of two adults, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.
The 11-year-old, whose name has not been released, was arrested Friday after Lizette and James Eckert were shot at a home in Alton, Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said. Officers took the boy into custody after a two-hour search near the home.
Lizette Eckert was killed in the shooting. During a Friday evening news conference, authorities said James Eckert was in critical condition and the charge related to his shooting was attempted murder. Later, they said he died Friday night, leading to the additional second-degree murder charge.
Autopsies showed Lizette Eckert, 50, and James Eckert, 48, each died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward has declined to say the relationship between the couple, or their relationship to the 11-year-old. Obituaries for the couple state they were married, were both chiropractors and had three children.
Ward also declined to give any information about the weapon used in the shooting, whether anybody else was injured or whether others were in the home at the time of the shooting.
“So what the 11-year-old has been charged with are offenses within the juvenile system, so that’s different than being charged with criminal acts, it’s the equivalent of crimes in the juvenile system,” Ward said. “But certainly I think it goes without saying that this is an incredibly tragic incident with a child, a juvenile perpetrator involved and adult victims involved.”
A news release from the attorney general’s office said the fact that the person accused of the shooting is a juvenile precludes release of much information.
“New Hampshire law prohibits the release of any additional details, including documents filed in court, as described under RSA 169-B, since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile,” the release stated.
“The investigation into the deaths of Lizette and James Eckert remains active and ongoing.”
