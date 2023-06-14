Main Street gathering

In the early 1930s, Main Street in Laconia was a gathering place for riders participating in The New England Gypsy Tour. (Courtesy photo/Laconia Motorcycle Week Association)

Offering scenic rides featuring New Hampshire’s signature landscapes, bike shows, live music and downtown entertainment, Laconia Motorcycle Week has continued to promise nothing short of a memorable time for its participants. Formerly referred to as “The New England Gypsy Tour,” Laconia Motorcycle Week celebrates its 100th rally this summer and proudly holds the title of oldest national motorcycle rally.

The tradition finds its roots back in the summer of 1916 when a group of motorcyclists landed at Weirs Beach for a gypsy tour. Charlie St. Clair, executive director for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, described these tours as an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to share their love of riding.

