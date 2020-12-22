MEREDITH — The Golden View Health Care Center is undergoing an outbreak of COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
Rosemary Simino, nursing home administrator at Golden View, said 28 residents of the nursing facility and 19 staff members have tested positive. To date there have been no deaths at the home associated with the virus, she said.
“Our staff have fought the virus off for 10 long months day in and day out, 24 hours a day,” she said.
“They have sacrificed their time with loved ones and committed to a life of service.
“The community transmission rate increased to a level of widespread substantial transmission after the Thanksgiving holiday and the virus found its way into our building. The most disheartening fact is that we are two weeks away from receiving the vaccine. Our thoughts are with the residents we care for and their loved ones.”
This is one of several outbreaks underway in long-term care facilities in the state.
The most substantial outbreak in the region and one of the biggest in the state since the pandemic began is at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, where 36 residents have died of COVID-19 over the last month.
At a news conference Tuesday, state officials reported 624 new people have tested positive for the disease statewide, there are 6,485 people with active infections, a test positivity rate of 9.1 percent and almost 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
A total of 656 people have died of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.
