MEREDITH — The Golden View Health Care Center, where 10 residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak, held its first vaccine clinic this week, nursing home administrator Rosemary Simino said Thursday.
A total of 141 vaccinations were given to staff and residents, she said.
“Receiving the vaccine is a new beginning for our staff and residents,” Simino said. “Although mitigation measures will still continue and it will be some time before a sense of normalcy returns, we view the vaccine as part of the first step toward recovery.
“Our thoughts continue to be with their loved ones and our staff, who have cared for those individuals over many years and are also grieving their loss.
“Many of the residents and staff have recovered from their illness and we are looking forward to our recovery phase.”
There are 77 cases of the virus among residents and 44 among staff members, according to the New Hampshire Health and Human Services Department.
The home is licensed for 105 residents and has a staff of 182.
This is one of several outbreaks underway in long-term care facilities in the state.
The most substantial outbreak in the region and one of the biggest in the state since the pandemic began is at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, where 36 residents have died of COVID-19 over the last month.
The St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia has 30 cases among residents and 12 among staff, the state reported.
On Wednesday, the state announced 912 new positive test results for COVID-19, 39 in Belknap County. There were also 24 new deaths, including one male resident of the county who was older than 60.
There are 6,785 current COVID-19 cases in the state and nearly 50,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease statewide since the start of the pandemic in March. More than 300 people are currently hospitalized and a total of 816 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
