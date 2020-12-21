TILTON — The worst of a COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home appears over just as the vaccine becomes available for people in long term care.
No new positive results were found in the last round of testing at the home, Sarah Stanley, the facility’s information officer, said Monday.
“We're encouraged and cautiously optimistic, but are still taking all precautions and doing the best we can to combat this virus,” she said.
Vaccinations are to take place at the home this week.
A total of 11 residents of the home have active COVID-19 cases and 43 have recovered. For the staff, there are 18 current cases and 76 have recovered.
This is the second worst outbreak in the state since the pandemic began, behind only the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, where 39 people died over the summer.
Unlike the veterans home, the Taylor Community in Laconia has not had an outbreak.
President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Flaherty said that starting Wednesday, vaccinations will be offered to 400 residents and 200 staff.
Pharmacists from CVS will bring the vaccine and give the injections. A second dose will be administered three weeks later.
Crystal Hardy, assistant director of health services at Taylor, said arrival of the vaccine is greatly anticipated.
“I’m looking forward to this more than I’ve ever looked forward to anything,” she said. “It’s the first sign that we will be able to get back to a normal life. It gives us hope that families can see their loved ones again.”
Flaherty said only one resident of the community tested positive for the virus, but was asymptomatic and subsequently had a negative test.
The vaccine began arriving last week and the first to receive shots were front-line medical workers.
A total of 120 workers at LRGHealthcare have received vaccinations.
“Vaccinated staff are those deemed at most risk according to state definition: respiratory therapists, Emergency Room personnel, Intensive Care Unit staff,” said LRGH President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Donovan. “The hope is that we will continue to receive 50-100 doses per week until all staff are vaccinated.”
