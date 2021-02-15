Two people were rushed to area hospitals after being injured in separate snowmobile accidents on Sunday.
Michael Plummer, 35, of Alexandria, was hurt when he lost control of the snowmobile he was operating and hit a building near a residence in Alexandria around 2 p.m.
Plummer received what the state Fish and Game Department described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene by medical personnel from the Alexandria and Bristol fire departments before being taken by ambulance to Franklin Regional Hospital in the Bristol Fire Department ambulance.
The second accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on a snowmobile trial in Ellsworth, north of Plymouth.
According to Fish and Game, Kimberly St. Laurent, 55, of Thornton, was injured when the snowmobile she was riding on failed to round a hairpin turn on Primary Snowmobile Trail 155 and flipped onto its side. She suffered what authorities described as serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
The snowmobile was being operated by St. Laurent’s husband, Michael, Fish and Game reported. Both were wearing protective helmets.
Fish and Game attributed the accident largely to driver inexperience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.