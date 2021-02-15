GILFORD — A Gilford resident was arrested after police, accompanied by SWAT team officers, went to the man’s home Monday morning to serve a search warrant.
Gilford police identified the man as John “Paul” Boisvert, 74, of 478 Belknap Mountain Road, in Gilford.
Police executed the search warrant at the residence at 8:36 a.m. Police closed off a section of Belknap Mountain Road for about 15 minutes as a precaution until Boisvert was safely in custody. Police were able to make contact with Boisvert “without issue or incident,” they said in a statement released to the media.
Acting on the search warrant, police confiscated four weapons — two shotguns, a dagger, and a sword. Boisvert was arrested and charged with four counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance bail pending a hearing in Belknap Superior Court.
Members of the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group assisted Gilford police in the operation.
Police said they expect to arrest Boisvert on a misdemeanor charge of failing to comply with sex-offender registration regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.