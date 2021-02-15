New Hampshire state police say a Plymouth man was drunk when he drove the wrong way in both directions on Interstate 93.
Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Power was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct and having an open container of alcohol early Monday morning. Police say his vehicle was spotted just before 12:30 a.m. heading south in the northbound lane near Exit 27. Officers from Ashland and Sanbornton tried to stop the vehicle, but it then entered a crossover and began heading north on the southbound lanes.
With help from Plymouth police, the vehicle was eventually stopped. A phone number for Power could not be located Monday and it was unclear if he has an attorney.
– Associated Press
