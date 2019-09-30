FRANKLIN — The attorney for Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard, who stands accused of drunken driving, met with officials in Franklin District Court Monday to discuss preparations for a possible trial.
Attorney Jared Bedrick said no date was set for a trial. He said a pre-trial hearing will be required to settle “one evidence issue.” He declined to elaborate, saying he had not yet filed the motion with the court, but would do so within 10 days.
Hilliard, 58, who has been Merrimack County Sheriff since 2007, is facing charges of aggravated DWI, DWI, and having an open container of alcohol inside the car. He was arrested on the charges Aug. 9 in Tilton. Authorities alleged Hilliard’s blood alcohol content was more than 0.16 which is twice the legal limit.
Last month Hilliard issued a statement, admitting he has had a longstanding drinking problem was receiving counseling to deal with the issue.
Hillard talked with Bedrick in the courthouse lobby but did not accompany the attorney into the courtroom for the brief session, called a trial management conference.
