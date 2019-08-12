TILTON — Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard is facing a court date later this month after being arrested for alleged drunken driving over the weekend.
Police arrested Hilliard, 58, of Northfield, on Friday after someone had reported a vehicle “operating erratically” on Laconia Road, the Tilton Police Department said in a media statement.
The caller provided police with a description of the vehicle and followed it to the parking lot of the 99 Restaurant at 154 Laconia Road.
“Officers responded and after an investigation the operator of the vehicle, Scott E. Hilliard … was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated,” the department said.
“We have become aware of his arrest and understand that, consistent with his decades of law enforcement service, Mr. Hilliard was cooperative with police,” Hilliard’s attorney, Jared Bedrick, said in an email Monday. “Critical evidence remains unanalyzed and we will refrain from further comment until we have had the chance to review the allegations,” he added.
Similarly, the Tilton Police Department said it would not give any information beyond what was in its media release.
“At this time this is all the information that will be provided as this is an ongoing investigation,” it said.
Hilliard was released and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 26, in Franklin District Court.
Hilliard, a Republican, has been Merrimack County sheriff since 2007. Prior to that, he was police chief in Northfield.
In May, the Concord City and Merrimack County GOP committees honored Hilliard for his long service in law enforcement and his leadership in protecting victims' rights, combating drug abuse, and his work with juvenile diversion programs.
