Anjelica Olivo, charged with multiple drug crimes, speaks during a her plea-and-sentencing hearing in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday, while her attorney Charles Keefe stands next to her. Judge James D. O'Neill III sentenced Olivo to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison after rejecting an earlier plea deal which called for a lighter sentence. Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois is at left. (Michael Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)