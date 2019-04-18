LACONIA — A local woman, who told authorities she is one of Laconia’s larger drug dealers, is being held at the Belknap County Jail after being charged with multiple drug trafficking charges.
Anjelica Olivo, 27, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was free on bail when she was arrested Wednesday after police searched her apartment and said they found fentanyl and other drugs, $16,000 in cash and a .357 Magnum revolver.
On Thursday she was formally charged with being a drug enterprise leader, possessing heroin-fentanyl with intent to distribute, both special felonies, each of which could result in a 10- to 20-year prison sentence. She was also charged on separate charges of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine and klonopin — both prescription drugs — with intent to distribute.
According to the state law, a drug enterprise leader charge is levied against someone who organizes, supervises, finances, or manages the sale or distribution of several controlled drugs, including methamphetamine.
Armed with a search warrant police went to Olivo’s apartment at 123 Union Ave., Apt. 12, Wednesday. During the search they found 130 grams (4.6 ounces) of fentanyl hidden in a pillowcase. The also found cocaine, material for packaging, 9.4 ounces of marijuana, and 450 prescription pills, along with the cash and the revolver, according to an affidavit filed in support of Olivo’s arrest.
Olivo admitted to being a drug dealer who had “no less than five and no more than seven people who ran drugs for her,” the affidavit stated. She also said there were “no more than 10” people that were her own drug customers, the court file said.
She said that she had been selling drugs for 18 months and that she had not been involved in any other work for two years. “(She) said she was one of the larger drug dealers in Laconia,” the affidavit said.
At the time of her arrest she was free on bail on drug charges out of Rockingham County.
Olivo was held overnight Wednesday on $50,000 cash only bail. On Thursday, after prosecution and defense attorney’s conferred, she was returned to the County Jail to be held on preventative detention, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.