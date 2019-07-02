LACONIA — A local woman who police said boasted to being one of the city’s larger drug dealers has been indicted on multiple charges, including leading a drug enterprise.
Anjelica Olivo, of Union Avenue, was indicted on a charge of being a drug enterprise leader — a charge that carries greater potential penalties than a typical drug-sale charge. She was also indicted on three counts of sale of fentanyl. Each alleged sale involved amounts greater than 5 grams (0.18 ounce), the indictments state.
The indictments were handed up by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Laconia police arrested Olivo on April 18 after police searched her apartment and found fentanyl hidden in a pillow case, and other drugs, $16,000 in cash and a .357 Magnum revolver, according to court documents.
According to the state law, a drug enterprise leader charge is levied against someone who organizes, supervises, finances, or manages the sale or distribution of several controlled drugs, including methamphetamine.
At the time of her arrest Olivo flaunted her extensive drug trafficking activities, according to a police affidavit filed in support of her arrest. Among other statements, she admitted to being a drug dealer who had “no less than five and no more than seven people who ran drugs for her.” She also said there were “no more than 10” people that were her own drug customers. She said that she had been selling drugs for 18 months and that she had not been involved in any other work for two years. “(She) said she was one of the larger drug dealers in Laconia,” the affidavit stated.
Olivo is being held in preventive detention in the Belknap County Jail.
At the time of her arrest Olivo was free on bail on drug charges out of Rockingham County.
