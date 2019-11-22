TILTON — A local woman who authorities say has been under investigation for alleged drug trafficking, is behind bars after being arrested on multiple charges of selling drugs.
Krystal Sanborn, 37, of 957 Laconia Road (Route 3), in Tilton, was ordered held in preventive detention without bail after she was arraigned in Belknap Superior Court on Thursday, the day after members of the Attorney General’s Task Force, backed by SWAT members, arrested Sanborn at her residence.
Sanborn is facing three charges of sale of heroin/fentanyl, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, and a charge of breach of bail, according to court records,
Because Sanborn was on parole at the time of her arrest, she was taken to the State Women’s Prison following her arraignment in front of Judge James E. O’Neill III.
According to an affidavit filed in support of her arrest, Sanborn sold drugs to an undercover informant on four occasions between Oct. 3 and Nov. 7. Two of the sales occurred at Sanborn’s residence at Three Maple Cottages at 957 Laconia Road, south of the Winnisquam bridge.
Twenty-two members of the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group were involved in the operation, according to Chief Belknap Sheriff’s Deputy David Perkins, who heads the group.
The surprise operation lasted 9½ minutes, Perkins said.
“Everyone surrendered peacefully,” he noted.
According to the arrest affidavit, authorities were told there were two aggressive pit bulls living in Sanborn’s residence, and that she had access to one or more firearms. Perkins described the operation as a “high-risk search warrant.”
Prior to Thursday, Sanborn was most recently in Belknap Superior Court on Oct. 15 after her arrest on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender and was released without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.