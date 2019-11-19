LACONIA — A Center Ossipee man was sentenced to 5½ months in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to attacking a man with a tire iron.
Scott Lane, 38, of Elm Street, in Center Ossipee, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a reduced charge of simple assault, as well as to a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Lane ran toward his victim brandishing a tire iron and then threw the tool at the victim, who sustained injuries as a result.
On the assault charge, Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Lane to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility, with four months suspended on condition of two years good behavior. In addition, Lane received credit for the 79 days he had spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
The judge imposed at two- to four-year prison sentence on the criminal threatening charge, with all the time suspended on condition of four years good behavior.
Lane was ordered to undergo drug/alcohol treatment and counseling.
