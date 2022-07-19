SANBORNTON — Police handled 34 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being given written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police were dispatched to two fire/medical calls, and once to assist another department.
A report of a violation of a restraining order was investigated.
Police checked out two reports of suspicious activity or vehicle, and twice checked on the well-being of local residents.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
