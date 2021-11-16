SANBORNTON — Police handled 30 service calls last week.
There were no arrests.
Police made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 16 drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft.
A report of a violation of restraining order was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
Police provided assistance at two fire/medical calls.
Officers responded to two reports of a suspicious activity or vehicle and a report of a road hazard.
