SANBORNTON — Police handled 27 service calls during the seven-day period ending last Saturday.
There was one arrest.
Timothy C. Shepard, 41, of Stage Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in seven drivers being given written warnings.
Police went to one fire/medical call, and also responded to a request to assist another department.
Police investigated a report of a burglary.
A report of a suspicious vehicle or activity was investigated, and an officer was dispatched to help a motorist who needed assistance.
Police investigated a report of illegal use or possession of tobacco.
An officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
