SANBORNTON — Police handled 28 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Police made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in six drivers being given written warnings. Three traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Officers responded to two calls to assist other departments.
Police checked on two reports of suspicious activity, and performed security checks at two residences.
Officers responded to two calls about domestic disturbances.
