LACONIA — A transient pleaded guilty to a reduced drug possession charge and received a suspended sentence, as part of a plea deal.
Nicholas Berrios-Nedeau, 30, no fixed address, pleaded guilty Friday in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor level drug-possession charge.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Berrios-Nedeau to 12 months with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior and participation in drug/alcohol treatment and counseling. He was also ordered to be on probation for one year.
Berrios-Nedeau had been been indicted on a felony charge of possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine, but the charge was amended to a Class A misdemeanor of possession of “a quantity of a controlled drug.”
In handing down the sentence, O’Neill ordered that Berrios-Nedeau be evaluated by a licensed alcohol and drug counselor within 90 days.
