LACONIA — A local man has been indicted on drug trafficking and possession charges.
Michael Parker, 38, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Parker was one of a number of defendants indicted on drug or drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
• Kenneth Belyea, 42, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas Bemis, 31, of Lorraine Road, in Merrimack, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Tyler Benton, 36, of Main Street, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Nichole Brackett, 30, of Easton Court, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Angela Bradbury, 37, of North Main Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and on a charge of possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
• Brianne Conley, 21, of Perkins Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl and cocaine.
• Kelly Crockett, 28, of Allard Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of the narcotic pain reliever tramadol.
• Paula Currier, 32, of Ivy Lane, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Vanessa M. Dearborn, 20, of Mechanic Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription sedative clonazepam.
• Seth Dubois, 28, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Justin D. Franquie, 27, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kevin Greenleaf, 32, of Bristol Hill Road, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher L. Hawkins, 34, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark Hebert Jr., 39, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley R. Huckins, 31, of Turkey Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
• Richard C. Johnson, 43, of Rowell Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of fentanyl, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a charge of possession of alprazolam, and two counts of possession of buprenorphine.
• Zachary Leblanc, 24, of River Road, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Chrystal Marie Merchant, 35, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
• Dylan W. Miles, 25, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Shabazz Mote, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl, and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
• Gigi, B. Mouawad, 51, of Massachusetts Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Rachael L. Mount, 41, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Nemitz, 40, of Edmunds Drive, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of possession of fentanyl.
• Joshua C. Page, 31, of Stark Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Roland Palm, 49, of Lake Tarleton Road, in Warren, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
• Nicholas R. Rae, 31, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
• Nicholas Rodrick, 29, of Ked Drive, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Scott Sanders, 32, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted on two counts of sale of fentanyl.
• Dale Smith Jr., 23, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
• Thomas P. Stark, 33, of Dixon Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Ronald Steele, 25, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Brett Sullivan, 29, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
• Tammy Stitt, 51, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Michelle G. Tinker, 35, of Morningside Drive, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kelsey L. Titara, 30, of Arbutus Hill Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Jordan Vachon, 26, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Vachon was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
• Samantha Vary, 28, of Church Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
• Steven Ventullo, 37, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• John Wentworth, 30, of Wiswall Road, in Durham, was indicted on a charge of possession of alprazolam, a charge of possession of cocaine, and a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
• Erika Whitcomb, 29, of Clough Road, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
