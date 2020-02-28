Maria Vallee, 37, of Morrison Road, Sanbornton, is facing eight Class B forgery charges for passing counterfeit currency at locations in Laconia and Tilton. Two involved counterfeit $10 bills and the rest were counterfeit $20 bills, according to the indictments handed up by a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
Also indicted on a forgery charge was Mark Danforth, 50, of Sargents Place, Gilford, charged with uttering two counterfeit $1 bills in Laconia.
Brandon Miles, 23, of Cedar Street, Laconia, is facing a forgery charge for allegedly passing a counterfeit $100 bill.
Hannah Pearson, 19, of Arch Street, Laconia, is facing a forgery charge for allegedly passing a counterfeit $50 bill.
