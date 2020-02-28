Nicole Brackett, 31, of Drouin Drive, Belmont, is facing a special felony charge of sale of a narcotic drug following her indictment by a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury.
Brackett is alleged to have sold fentanyl in Laconia last May.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
Other indictments handed up during the February session include:
Karen Mekkelsen-Weeks, 35, of Cedar Court, Franklin, is facing a special felony charge of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell. Police allege she had more than 5 grams of fentanyl in December, after having been previously convicted of possession with intent to sell.
Nicholas R. Rae, 32, of Messer Street, Laconia, is facing a special felony charge for allegedly selling fentanyl last August.
Nicole Pelky, 24, of Bean Hill Road, Northfield, is facing two special felony charges of selling fentanyl on two occasions last July.
Edward Bruno, 40, of Winter Street, Laconia, is facing a Class A felony for allegedly possessing methamphetamine after having previously been convicted of selling a narcotic drug.
Stephanie Pierce, 36, of Merrimack Circle, Webster, is facing a Class A felony charge for allegedly possessing methamphetamine after having previously been convicted of possessing a narcotic drug.
Ronald Mills, 45, of Sargent Street, Northfield, is facing a Class A felony for allegedly possessing methamphetamine after having previously been convicted of possessing a narcotic drug.
Monica Kemper, 35, of Elm Street, Laconia, is facing two Class A felony charges for allegedly having amphetamine and methamphetamine in her possession after having previously been convicted of prohibited acts.
Nicole Campbell-Roberge, 27, of Peacham Road, Center Barnstead, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled drug. Police allege she had fentanyl in her possession last November.
Andrew Sanborn, 31, of Stone Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, is facing a Class B felony charge of sale of fentanyl in February 2019.
Benjamin Lamere, 27, of Range Road, Pittsfield, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled drug for allegedly having methamphetamine in his possession last June.
Kristin Spearin, 21, of Bryant Lane, Rochester, Massachusetts, is facing a Class B felony charge of prohibited acts for allegedly providing a controlled drug to another person.
Joshua Malcolm, 37, of Fox Park Drive, Plymouth, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of fentanyl.
Kristine Roux, 48, of Cofran Avenue, Northfield, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Mitton, 41, of Messer Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of prohibited acts for allegedly growing between 1 and 5 ounces of marijuana.
Mark Denio, 43, of Drew Lane, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Cline, 25, of Bohannon Road, Danbury, is facing two Class B felony charges for allegedly having fentanyl and buprenorphine in his possession.
Joseph T. Bowie, 37, of Cliff Road, Danbury, is facing the Class B felony charge of possessing buprenorphine.
Crystal Marie Merchant, 36, a transient from Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing fentanyl.
Edis Dizdarevic, 24, of Pine Street, Laconia, is facing three Class B felony charges of possessing a controlled drug, alleging that she had methamphetamine in Belmont and Laconia, and buprenorphine in Belmont.
Christopher Ladnay, 34, of Laconia Road, Belmont, is facing a Class B felony for allegedly possessing fentanyl.
Stephanie Andrews, 39, of West Dade, Golden City, Missouri, is facing three Class B felony charges of obtaining a controlled drug by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge. She allegedly had improperly obtained lorazepam, morphine sulfate, and oxycodone.
Sara Zareas, 35, of Old Lakeshore Road, Gilford, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing buprenorphine.
Christopher Ladnay, 34, of Laconia Road, Belmont, is facing two Class B felony charges of possessing a controlled drug for allegedly having fentanyl and methamphetamine in his possession.
Heather Braley, 39, of Wildlife Boulevard, Belmont, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Jacob McCormack, 29, of Church Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing buprenorphine.
Joel Mitchell, 26, of Church Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing fentanyl.
James Killoran, 46, of Highland Street, Laconia is facing five Class B felony charges of possession of controlled drugs — two counts of possessing fentanyl, two counts of possessing methamphetamine, and one count of possessing clonazepam — and a sixth Class B felony charge of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly concealing three bags of drugs.
Jonathan Converse, 46, of Winona Road, New Hampton, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas Boisvert, 41, of Pinewood Drive, Merrimack, is facing two Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and hydrocodone — and a third Class B felony charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a .22-caliber handgun.
Bianca Berryman, 27, of Middle Street, Lancaster, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicole Tusi, 33, of Lily Pond Road, Alton, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Paige Fuller, 28, of Depot Street, Belmont, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Robert Cyra, 50, of Elliot Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Nicholas Daudelin, 34, of Calef Hill Road, Sanbornton, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Perfecto Manzo, 39, of Upper City Road, Pittsfield, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of fentanyl.
Laura Page, 35, of Central Street, Franklin, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric Gonyer, 36, of Jamestown Road, Belmont, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Peter Anastos, 22, of Bartlett Hill Road, Center Barnstead, is facing three Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug, alleging that he had fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine in his possession in Tilton.
Courtney Donahue, 25, of Route 4A, Wilmot, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine in Tilton.
Kenneth Gibson, 49, of West Main Street, Tilton, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Maheux, 35, of Oak Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric Edwards, 30, of Oakdale Road, Bradford, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of clonazepam in Tilton.
Melissa Pelletier, 35, of True Road, Meredith, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Wright, 39, of Prospect Street, Rochester, is facing two Class B felony charges of possession of controlled drugs for allegedly having buprenorphine and diazepam in Belmont. He also faces a Class B felony charge of falsifying physical evidence for putting a plastic bag containing drugs in his mouth and chewing it.
Keith Pare, 45, of Stephanie Drive, Alton, is facing the Class B felony charge of falsifying physical evidence by concealing a bag of brown powder in a trash can.
Edward Bruno, 40, of Winter Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B misdemeanor charge of possessing Gabapentin without a valid prescription.
Matthew Millette, 44, of North Road, Franklin, is facing a Class B felony charge of operating a motor vehicle after being declared a habitual offender.
