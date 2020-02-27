Brandon C. Hanson, 34, of Messer Street, Laconia, is facing two Class A felonies and one Class B felony following his indictment by a Belknap County Superior Court Grant Jury on Feb. 14.
Hanson is charged with receiving stolen property for having in his possession a 2012 Ford Escape belonging to another and possession of methamphetamine, the two Class A felonies; and the Class B felony of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a hunting knife with a five-inch fixed blade.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
Sherin Glidden, 34, of South Barnstead Road, Center Barnstead, is facing a Class A felony charge of receiving stolen property. Police allege that Glidden possessed a stolen handgun and a stolen rifle.
Blake Remson, 25, of Red Gate Lane, Meredith, is facing a Class A felony charge of receiving stolen property, a 2014 Nissan Rogue.
Malik Black, 26, of Laconia Road, Tilton, is facing a Class A felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking at the Belmont Big Lots for allegedly ringing up merchandise, loading it in the warehouse, voiding the sale, and turning the merchandise over to others who had not paid for it. The value exceeded $1,500.
Lucia Gillen, 37, of Adams Street, Laconia, is facing a Class A felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking an SDI kit, a plow stick, and cameras from Belknap Subaru in Tilton.
Marissa Rondeau, 24, of Trues Brook Road, Lebanon, is facing a Class A felony of receiving stolen property for allegedly having in her possession a 2003 Toyota Tundra belonging to another. She also is facing a Class B felony of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon when she tried to elude police, passing a number of other vehicles at a high rate of speed, crossing the double yellow line, and driving head-on toward a police car, nearly colliding with it.
Cameron Neil, 41, formerly of the New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, is facing the Class A felony of receiving stolen property for having in his possession a stolen truck in Belmont. Cameron also is charged with the Class B felony of burglary for entering a Plummer Hill Road residence in Belmont last July.
