Richard Parrott, 57, of Union Avenue, Laconia, is facing a special felony charge of being an armed career criminal for allegedly possessing a pistol after having been convicted of three or more felonies in New Jersey, including arson, possession of heroin, and burglary.
A Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up the indictment during its February session.
In addition to the career criminal charge, the grand jury indicted Parrott on a Class B felony charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
Zachary Canto, 35, of Mountain Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, is facing three Class B felony charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. Indictments allege that he had a Marlin .22-caliber rifle, a New England Firearms shotgun, and a Winchester shotgun after having been convicted in Lynn District Court of breaking and entering at night with the intention of committing a felony.
Eric J. Lewis, 49, of Lakewood Drive, Belmont, is facing Class B felony charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled drug. Police allege he possessed metallic knuckles after having been convicted of third-degree attempted burglary in Essex County Court, and that he had methamphetamine in his possession last November.
Holden Smrekar, 32, of Elm Street, Whitefield, is facing a Class B felony charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon for allegedly having a dagger while in Tilton last November. He previously was convicted in Belknap County Superior Court of selling drugs.
Tom Spataro, 53, of Airport Road, Concord, is facing a Class B felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for allegedly fleeing from police at a high speed, up to 100 mph, while there was a passenger in the vehicle. He also is charged with a Class A misdemeanor, disobeying an officer, for failing to stop for law enforcement.
