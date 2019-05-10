LACONIA — Police said a Thursday afternoon raid of a house on Plantation Road resulted in five arrests and the seizure of a variety of drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine.
Police with a search warrant showed up at the house at about 1 p.m., in conjunction with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Drug Task Force, according to a statement issued by Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
"This search warrant was the result of a collaborative effort and the culmination of several months of an intensive investigation," Canfield said in the statement.
The following individuals were arrested and charged:
Melinda M. Hanks, 54, of Daniel Webster Highway in Center Harbor, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm (a 9mm handgun).
Erik J. Parker Jr., 21, of Plantation Road in Laconia, was charged with three counts of sales of a controlled drug and one count of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Amanda M. Dwyer, 33, of Plantation Road in Laconia, was arrested on three counts of sale of a controlled drug and two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
David E. Lemay Jr., 45, of Highland Street in Laconia, and Sean C. Dillon, 38, of Pine Cone Lane in Meredith, were arrested on bench warrants.
Police said a search of the residence turned up marijuana, 17 suboxone strips, 155 grams of heroin, 56 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, $880 in cash and 57 gabopentin pills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.