LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice.
Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
Police were tipped off in September that “suspected drug activity” was occurring at the address, according to a police affidavit.
The apartment building's owner told police he had received complaints from neighbors and so had installed surveillance cameras on the exterior of the building and in the parking area hoping that would put a stop to the around-the-clock comings and goings from the apartment, according to the affidavit.
“It’s well-known to us,” Police Chief Matt Canfield said of the premises.
Police went to the apartment on Oct. 5, after receiving a report of a drug overdose.
When police entered the apartment they found a 33-year-old man “actively overdosing.”
While attending to the victim, police saw drug paraphernalia in plain view whereupon they applied for and subsequently obtained a warrant to search the apartment, Canfield said Thursday.
A search of several backpacks and bags in the residence allegedly produced bags containing heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, as well as pills, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Inside a case found in the washing machine in the bathroom police found “a large quantity of drugs,” the affidavit states.
Following the search, police requested arrest warrants be issued for Shada, Beaumont and Paul.
On Wednesday morning Shada was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, dealing/possession of prescription drugs, possession of an unspecified controlled drug with intent to sell, possession of a controlled drug, possession of marijuana, interfering with a fire alarm apparatus, and common nuisance (keeping or maintaining a place where drugs are kept, sold or used).
Beaumont was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, and for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Paul was arrested on a charge of being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
A deputy for the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, who was executing the eviction notice, arrested McNeil on a bench warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing on a drug charge.
At the time of her arrest, Shada was free on bail in connection with a pending drug case in Belknap Superior Court.
