LACONIA — A decorated combat veteran who was engaged in a lengthy armed standoff with police two months ago has been indicted.
The Belknap County grand jury indicted Hoon Nowack, 52, of Evergreens Drive, in Laconia, on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Nowack, who has a record of service in both the Marines and the Army, including duty in Afghanistan, was holed up in his condominium off Weirs Boulevard for six hours on May 9 while police surrounded his residence. Ultimately Nowack surrendered, but not before he fired a shot inside the residence which went through a window.
The indictment charges Nowack fired the shot in a densely populated residential complex. Howack, whose name is also spelled Nowak according to some sources, is charged with a Class B felony, which is potentially punishable by a 3½- to seven-year prison sentence.
Assistant Belknap County Attorney Whit Skinner said Monday he could not say where Nowack is presently.
The day after his arrest Nowack was ordered held in preventive detention. However, he was not being held Monday at Belknap County Jail, according to the jail’s inmate census.
However, conditions set at a bail hearing in Belknap Superior Court on May 10 permitted that once Nowack completed a mental health evaluation at the State Hospital he could be released on his own recognizance in order to receive inpatient treatment at a Veterans Affairs facility.
If Nowack leaves the VA facility on his own, his status then reverts to preventive detention, and so he must return to the county jail, according to the bail conditions approved by Judge James D. O’Neill III.
Nowack was awarded a Bronze Star in 2009 for his heroism during combat action in Afghanistan, where he had been deployed to help train members of the Afghan army.
He served in the Marines during the Persian Gulf War, and then in 2005-06 he was stationed in Iraq, where he served as a mechanic and security guard for envoys. In 2010 he was promoted to sergeant first class — a senior non-commissioned officer rank – according to an article published that year in the New Hampshire National Guard magazine.
